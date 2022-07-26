 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez looks back on her twenties after celebrating 30th birthday

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

File Footage 

Selena Gomez shared special note following her 30th birthday as she looks back on her life's journey consisting of all the “good, hard and beautiful moments."

Dropping two breathtakingly gorgeous monochromatic pictures on Instagram, the Only Murders in the Building star wrote, “Have had a moment to catch up.

“Though there are so many words to say I’ll simply leave it at this. My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget,” the caption read.

“Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today. I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants,” she added.

“Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way. I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me..” the actor-singer continued.

Gomez previously shared a glimpse of her birthday which she celebrated with a dinner date with her gal pal Taylor Swift as they both looked happy and shared an adorable hug.

“I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you,” Gomez added in her long note.

“After a few days of celebrating, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I’m starting to really like 30,” the 30-year-old wrote. “Thank you SO much for being a part of my life, here’s to another decade!”

Before signing off, Gomez added, “Love you all inside and out so much it hurts!”

More From Entertainment:

Machine Gun Kelly celebrates daughter's 13th birthday with heartfelt tribute

Machine Gun Kelly celebrates daughter's 13th birthday with heartfelt tribute
Courteney Cox posts a heart warming message for beau's 46th birthday

Courteney Cox posts a heart warming message for beau's 46th birthday

Kate Moss dishes on working with Mark Wahlberg on iconic Calvin Klein shoot

Kate Moss dishes on working with Mark Wahlberg on iconic Calvin Klein shoot
Meghan Markle believes Prince William’s staff is ‘smearing her’

Meghan Markle believes Prince William’s staff is ‘smearing her’

Katy Perry stuns in casual outfit as she visits park in Beverly Hills with daughter Daisy

Katy Perry stuns in casual outfit as she visits park in Beverly Hills with daughter Daisy
Meghan Markle found it ‘very difficult’ to adapt to royal structure. Here’s why

Meghan Markle found it ‘very difficult’ to adapt to royal structure. Here’s why
David Beckham, daughter Harper enjoy jet ski ride during family outing

David Beckham, daughter Harper enjoy jet ski ride during family outing
Johnny Depp melts hearts as he adorably hugs young fan in France

Johnny Depp melts hearts as he adorably hugs young fan in France

Alicia Vikander elaborates why she was ‘most sad’ at the height of her fame

Alicia Vikander elaborates why she was ‘most sad’ at the height of her fame
Harry Styles receives first-ever Mercury prize nomination

Harry Styles receives first-ever Mercury prize nomination

Amber Heard’s friend accuses Johnny Depp’s lawyer of foul play during trial

Amber Heard’s friend accuses Johnny Depp’s lawyer of foul play during trial

Latest

view all