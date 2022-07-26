Courteney Cox posts a heart warming message for beau's 46th birthday

Courteney is showering her boyfriend Johnny McDaid with love on his special day

Friends alum Courteney Cox shared a heartfelt message on Sunday as her long time boyfriend and Snow Patrol rocker Johnny McDaid turned 46.

In her sweet birthday message, Cox included a carousel of photos taken over the course of their relationship, including a photo of them laying in bed together and a few with their friend, Ed Sheeran

"Happy birthday to my multitalented Johnny!" the 58-year-old actress captioned the post. "He may be getting older (kinda) but watching him play never does."

"I love you J," she added at the end of her message.

Cox has been dating McDaid since 2013. The couple was introduced by Sheeran, 31, who is a mutual friend of the pair.

Cox and McDaid got engaged after nine months together, but they later called off their engagement in late 2015. The two then reconciled in 2016.