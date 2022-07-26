 
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
Prince Harry ‘knows’ the Queen and doesn’t believe Tom Bower’s claims?

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

A former royal butler has said that Prince Harry ‘knows’ his grandmother, the Queen, well and therefore, will know whether Tom Bower’s claims about the Queen slighting his wife Meghan Markle at Prince Philip’s funeral are true.

Bower’s new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, is said to have left the Duke and Duchess of Sussex angry at him for including expansive claims about their royal life, Megxit, and their enduring feud with some senior members of the royal family including Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Now, commenting on the same, former royal butler Grant Harrold told OK! Magazine: “I have no doubt Harry and Meghan will be angry and slightly hurt.”

He then weighed in on whether he thinks that Prince Harry and Meghan will go the legal route against Bower for the far-reaching claims in his book.

“I’m wondering if they’ll do that thing where they think, let’s just not act immediately, let’s just think on it and sleep on it,” said Harrold.

He added: “Harry knows his grandmother really well. He knows the kinds of things that she does or says so he will probably have an idea of whether it’s just somebody trying to put a bit of coal in the fire.”

