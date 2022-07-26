 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Tom Hardy voted the ‘hardest actor’ for Americans to understand, shows survey

Tom Hardy has recently been nominated the “hardest actor” for Americans to understand, as per new survey by Preply.

According to Independent, findings were based on actors’ dialogue delivery and language proficiency.

The outlet reported that The Dark Knight Rises star was known for “mumbling or delivering his lines from behind a mask with a heavy accent” in the movie.

Interestingly, the British actor’s accent in many roles including Peaky Blinders was tough for the US viewers to decipher due to which they had to turn on the subtitles.

Reportedly, Hardy’s name was followed by Sofia Vergara, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sean Connery, Johnny Depp, Jackie Chan, Ozzy Osbourne, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Meanwhile, Hardy will next be seen in action movie Havoc which also stars Timothy Olyphant, Michelle Waterson in the leading roles. 

The movie will release on Netflix by the end of this year.

