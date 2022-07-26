 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Ellie Goulding melts hearts with cute picture of son Arthur

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

Ellie Goulding's latest post on social media is too cute to handle as she dropped an adorable snap of her son Arthur.

The Love Me Like You Do singer took to Instagram and shared a swoon-worthy snap of her son, 15 months, as she doted on her baby boy while carrying him in a hip seat waist belt.

The singer, 35 - who shares her toddler with her Eton and Oxford-educated art dealer husband Caspar Jopling, 30 - posted the snap to her Instagram Stories.

In the loved-up photo, the little kid could be seen posing for the camera while Ellie looked absolutely stunning in wide-leg white jeans and a mustard coloured jacket boasting oversized sleeves.

Little Arthur looked adorable in soft blue trousers and a plain white long-sleeve T-shirt while wearing grey socks.

Ellie's sweet post comes amid her recent return to the music scene after a career break to raise her son. 



