Will Smith loses 8k Instagram followers a day after 2022 Oscars slapgate: Report

Will Smith has lost over 250k Instagram followers in the past month after slapping Chris Rock for joking about his wife Jade Pinkett’s hair at the Academy Awards in March.



According to Marca report, the recent data from I Love SEO revealed that the King Richard star has been losing an average of 8,000 followers per day on photo-sharing app.

The Newsweek reported that Smith lost approximately 256,110 followers in June and 193,128 in May. However, the comedian’s popularity has been increasing day by day after the Oscars’ slap-gate incident.

Sharing details, the outlet reported that Rock had one million followers in March but after the incident, he has a whooping six million followers on IG.



Moreover, Smith had last updated his account in March whereas the Bad Company actor had been posting frequently about his upcoming shows and movies for his followers and fans on social media.

