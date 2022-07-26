Victoria Beckham shows off her athletic physique in red swimsuit

 
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

Victoria Beckham amazed onlookers as she flaunted her fit physique in a red swimsuit in Saint-Tropez.

The former Spice girl topped up her tan with shirtless hubby David Beckham as their family and extended group of friends relaxed aboard a luxury yacht off the coast of picturesque Saint Tropez on Monday.

The 48-year-old showed off her athletic figure while topping up an already impressive tan in a vibrant red swimsuit on one of the enormous vessel's four decks.

David Beckham and his wife Victoria are in the midst of a seemingly endless summer break on the Mediterranean, and they appeared to be making the most of its welcoming temperatures during their latest appearance aboard their sprawling boat.

