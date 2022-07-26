 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘play victim’ in face of criticism

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of playing the victim whenever faced with criticism
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of playing the victim whenever faced with criticism 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of playing the victim whenever faced with strong criticism by royal expert Duncan Larcombe, who said that they must be ‘unaffected’ by Tom Bower’s latest book.

Larcombe weighed in on Bower’s book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, in which he claimed that Prince Harry was warned by his Eton mates against marrying Meghan in 2018.

Talking about the same, Larcombe said: “The alleged reaction of Harry’s old Eton chums really trying to warn him against Meghan is pretty strong stuff.”

He then added: “I’m beginning to think they are almost impervious to criticism. Any criticism and they just play the victim so it’s like, ‘Oh poor us – these horrible people’.”

More From Entertainment:

Ashton Kutcher opens up about ‘pretty bizzare’ experience of filming the upcoming 'That '70s Show' Spin-off

Ashton Kutcher opens up about ‘pretty bizzare’ experience of filming the upcoming 'That '70s Show' Spin-off
Prince Harry will ‘fight back’ against Tom Bower’s explosive claims?

Prince Harry will ‘fight back’ against Tom Bower’s explosive claims?
Victoria Beckham shows off her athletic physique in red swimsuit

Victoria Beckham shows off her athletic physique in red swimsuit
Will Smith loses 8k Instagram followers a day after 2022 Oscars slapgate: Report

Will Smith loses 8k Instagram followers a day after 2022 Oscars slapgate: Report
Helen Skelton's ex Richie Myler shares loved-up photo with new girlfriend

Helen Skelton's ex Richie Myler shares loved-up photo with new girlfriend
Ellie Goulding melts hearts with cute picture of son Arthur

Ellie Goulding melts hearts with cute picture of son Arthur
Prince William had 'terrible fight' with Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes

Prince William had 'terrible fight' with Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes
Tom Hardy voted the ‘hardest actor’ for Americans to understand, shows survey

Tom Hardy voted the ‘hardest actor’ for Americans to understand, shows survey
Cannibals, comedy and a cinema icon share Venice limelight

Cannibals, comedy and a cinema icon share Venice limelight
Jungkook is one of the most searched K-pop idols in US

Jungkook is one of the most searched K-pop idols in US
Dua Lipa is a stunner in halter neck top and denim cutoffs

Dua Lipa is a stunner in halter neck top and denim cutoffs
Prince Harry ‘knows’ the Queen and doesn’t believe Tom Bower’s claims?

Prince Harry ‘knows’ the Queen and doesn’t believe Tom Bower’s claims?

Latest

view all