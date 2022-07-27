 
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle is 'intelligent operator', will never be 'apart' from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has always assumed power, despite her number background, says expert.

Book author and royal expert Tom Bower shares his 'fascination' with the Duchess of Sussex, lauding her strategy to control the narrative.

He told OK! Magazine: "I never deny Meghan’s successes. She’s an intelligent operator who has thrown down the challenge. She wants to control the narrative. It will be interesting to see how she copes with the truth, the criticism and the revelations.”

"I'm fascinated by the power that Meghan has been able to assume."

Mr Bower further predicted the Sussexes will grow stronger as a couple in the future.

"I can’t see them ever being apart – they are joined at the hip – so there will be no time or space for Harry to reflect and regret the severe levels of harm that they’ve inflicted on to their own families.”

