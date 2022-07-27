 
entertainment
BTS wins nominations in four categories at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards

BTS has bagged nominations in four categories in this year’s MTV Video Music Awards
BTS wins nominations in four categories at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards the US TV station said on Tuesday.

According to the US TV station, BTS on Tuesday managed to score nominations in four categories in this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

The band was nominated in the categories of Best K-pop, Best Choreography, Best Metaverse Performance and Best Visual Effects.

BTS won two titles in 2019 and took home four prizes in 2020. Last year, it won three trophies, including Group of the Year.

The band has been consecutively wining MTV Awards for past three years.

BTS' Yet to Come, their first single lead from anthology album Proof (2022), will compete with five other Korean acts including ITZY, Lisa, Seventeen and TWICE.

Permission to Dance, the group's third English-language single, has been chosen for the Best Choreography prize including Woman by Doja Cat and Tears in the Club by FKA twigs ft. The Weekend and 'As It Was' by Harry Styles.

For the category of Best Metaverse Performance BTS’s performance for the minecraft has been nominated.

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on August 28.

