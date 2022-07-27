 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Aespa's 'Girls' makes it to the Billboard 200

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

Aespa achieves a milestone by remaining on the Billboard 200 for two consecutive weeks.
            Aespa achieves a milestone by remaining on the Billboard 200 for two consecutive weeks.

Korean girl band, Aespa, have crossed a milestone with their rankings at the BillBoard 200 for the second week in a row.

The Aespa girls stood affirm on rank 69 for the week ending on July 30, making it Aespa's first album to maintain its position on the chart for two consecutive weeks.

Last week, Aespa became the fastest female K-pop group to feature in the top 3 of Billboard's top 200 albums chart, less than two years after their debut.

Girls, Aespa's second mini album, became the only third album by a female K-Pop group to chart within the top 3 on the Billboard 200

Savage, Aespa's first mini album, also remained on Billboard for two weeks last year. Unfortunately, those two were not consecutive.

Following BLACKPINK, ITZY, and TWICE, Aespa is now ranked as the fourth K-Pop girl band in history to stay on the chart for two consecutive weeks.

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez had ‘best night’ partying with Camila Cabello & friends on 30th birthday

Selena Gomez had ‘best night’ partying with Camila Cabello & friends on 30th birthday
Sci-fi villain ‘Predator’ returns in action-thriller prequel ‘Prey’

Sci-fi villain ‘Predator’ returns in action-thriller prequel ‘Prey’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry quit social media for Prince William?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry quit social media for Prince William?
‘Leave It to Beaver’ star Tony Dow in hospice

‘Leave It to Beaver’ star Tony Dow in hospice
Prince William’s ‘grieving’ Prince Harry in ‘angry rage: report

Prince William’s ‘grieving’ Prince Harry in ‘angry rage: report
Nicole Kidman, hubby Keith Urban reportedly planning to renew wedding vows

Nicole Kidman, hubby Keith Urban reportedly planning to renew wedding vows
Prince Harry ‘causing’ Eugenie, Beatrice’s tiffs with Prince William, Kate?

Prince Harry ‘causing’ Eugenie, Beatrice’s tiffs with Prince William, Kate?
Netflix drops trailer of 'Me Time': Cast, Release Date, more

Netflix drops trailer of 'Me Time': Cast, Release Date, more
Why Prince William 'fought' with Duchess Camilla daughter: 'Broken home'

Why Prince William 'fought' with Duchess Camilla daughter: 'Broken home'

Latest

view all