Aespa's 'Girls' makes it to the Billboard 200

Aespa achieves a milestone by remaining on the Billboard 200 for two consecutive weeks.

Korean girl band, Aespa, have crossed a milestone with their rankings at the BillBoard 200 for the second week in a row.

The Aespa girls stood affirm on rank 69 for the week ending on July 30, making it Aespa's first album to maintain its position on the chart for two consecutive weeks.

Last week, Aespa became the fastest female K-pop group to feature in the top 3 of Billboard's top 200 albums chart, less than two years after their debut.

Girls, Aespa's second mini album, became the only third album by a female K-Pop group to chart within the top 3 on the Billboard 200

Savage, Aespa's first mini album, also remained on Billboard for two weeks last year. Unfortunately, those two were not consecutive.

Following BLACKPINK, ITZY, and TWICE, Aespa is now ranked as the fourth K-Pop girl band in history to stay on the chart for two consecutive weeks.