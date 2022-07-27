Nicole Kidman, hubby Keith Urban reportedly planning to renew wedding vows

File Footage

Nicole Kidman and her beau Keith Urban reportedly want to renew their marriage vows and adopt another child.

An insider told Heat Magazine that the couple plans to refresh their vows at their local church in presence of their A-list friends including Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

The Northman actor and the Country music legend, who already share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, who was born via surrogacy, also want to adopt a son.

The insider told the outlet, "They want an intimate but fairly sizeable party. Nicole will have her family and friends from Australia, plus A-list friends like Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon."

The duo has been planning has been planning the renewal for a while now but had to postpone it due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, they are now looking for dates in Autumn.

As for adoption, "Both of them would love a boy and feel confident they'll be able to adjust their schedules to raise him without relying too heavily on nannies,” the source added.

"They are more than prepared to roll up their sleeves and cope with some sleepless nights," the insider shared.

The source further explained the reason behind Kidman’s adopting a child and not opting for surrogacy is that it is probably less stressful and quicker option and the couple like the idea of helping a child in need.

Kidman’s also a mother to two adopted children, Isabella Jane Cruise and Connor Cruise, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.



