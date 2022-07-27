 
Prince William’s ‘grieving’ Prince Harry in ‘angry rage: report

Prince William is reportedly in constant mourning over Prince Harry’s rumoured “line crossing” behaviour.

This shocking revelation has been made by an inside source close to the Daily Mail.

They said, "[William] alternates between grieving for what he has lost and feeling really, really angry about what his brother has done.”

The close pals also added how the princes’ currently stand at ‘rock bottom’ and “[William] truly loves Harry and feels he has lost the only person, aside from his wife, who understood this strange life of theirs.”

“But he believes there are things you just don't do. And Harry has 100% crossed that line.”

This claim comes shortly after Page Six revealed Prince William’s fears concerning his younger brother and admitted, “Things are still fraught — William is still wary of spending any time alone with Harry as you never quite know what may be reported back afterward.”

