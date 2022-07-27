BLACKPINK’s ‘Lovesick Girls’ surpasses 600 Million views

On July 27 at around 3:05 p.m. KST, the music video for Lovesick Girls surged past 600 million views on YouTube.



Lovesick Girls is Blackpink’s 9th music video to have the breakthrough after DDU-DU DDU-DU, BOOMBAYAH, As If It’s Your Last, Kill This Love, How You Like That, Playing with Fire, Whistle, and Ice Cream.

The MV for Lovesick Girls was originally released on October 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. KST, a lead track of the act's 1st LP THE ALBUM.

YG Entertainment took to twitter and referring to Blackpink’s fans, wrote “BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!” Blackpink retweeted it from their official twitter account.



