Wednesday Jul 27 2022
Dwayne Johnson reveals what it was like to bring Black Adam to life

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

Dwayne Johnson explained the blood, sweat and tears that went into making Black Adam
Dwayne Johnson explained the blood, sweat and tears that went into making 'Black Adam'

Warner Bros created a lot of hype for their upcoming movies, Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods at the San Diego Comic Con, 2022. 

At the event, Warner Bros. unveiled a lot of exciting stuff for their upcoming movies Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

The panel delivered new trailers and excitement from the casts and directors as they shared their hard work with fans.

After the memorable panel, BuzzFeed caught up with Dwayne Johnson, who discussed what it was like working on Black Adam and the excitement that went into sharing the first footage at Comic-Con 2022.

Speaking about the long "10-year" process that has gone into bringing the character of Black Adam to the big screen, Dwayne said he owes a lot to director Jaume Collet-Serra, who he also worked with on Jungle Cruise.

Dwayne went on to praise Jaume's "vision" for Black Adam and said that it was amazing to watch his passion for the film come to fruition after they screened the entire film for the first time a few days ago.

Dwayne also detailed how amazing it was to work with the cast, which includes Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, Marwan Kenzari, and Pierce Brosnan.

"I'm so proud of this cast," Dwayne told BuzzFeed. "They all came to the table wanting to create a great movie.”

Dwayne said that screening the footage at Comic-Con 2022 was something he'll also never forget, saying, " I had been to Comic-Con before, many times in the past, but nothing compared to what I just felt."

Before the sneak peek for Black Adam was shown to the crowd in Hall H, Dwayne entered the room in his full Black Adam costume, which made the moment even more special.



