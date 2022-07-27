 
Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner call out Instagram for being too similar to TikTok

Kim Kardashian and her half-sister Kylie Jenner called out the popular social media platform Instagram for becoming more like TikTok and losing its originality.

The reality TV stars shared the same post on the photo sharing app that read, "Make Instagram Instagram again."

“Stop trying to be like tiktok I just to see cute photos of my friends,” the meme further read. "Sincerely, Everyone."

Sharing the post on her story, Kylie wrote, "PLEASEEEEEEE," whereas, Kim added the post to her handle with caption, "PRETTY PLEASE."

Following the backlash, the platform CEO Adam Moressi shared the video message for the Meta owned app users that it will keep supporting photos on the application.

“Now, I want to be clear: we’re going to continue to support photos — it’s a part of our heritage, you know,” Moressi said in the video message.

“That said, I need to be honest — I do believe that more and more of Instagram is going to become video over time. We see this even if we change nothing,” he added.

“If you look at what people like and consume and view on Instagram, that’s also shifting more and more to video over time, even when we stop changing anything,” Moressi continued.

Before concluding, he noted, “So we’re going to have to lean into that shift while continuing to support photos.”

