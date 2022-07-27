 
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
Regé-Jean Page talks about 'Bridgerton' return in latest interview

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

Regé-Jean Page offered clarification on claims of his return to Bridgerton as The Duke of Hastings
Despite announcing his departure from the Bridgerton cast over a year ago, Regé-Jean is still shutting down demands for him to return to the show.

In a new interview, the actor explained that there's really no reason for him to come back when his character's storyline is totally finished.

"I mean, I'll take the compliment that's built in there. I'm so glad that they had a good time and they want more," Regé-Jean said on Good Morning America.

He continued, "Shondaland I are still super proud of how we stuck that landing."

Regé-Jean explained that Simon and Daphne lived "happily ever after" and they're "not gonna touch that."

"Much like we were talking about playing villains, Simon started from a very dark place," Regé-Jean said, adding, "He was emotionally broken, and the fact that we had this beautiful redemption arc is what feels so good about him."

"He is now married, he has kids, he’s emotionally available, he’s communicating," Regé-Jean concluded.

Based on the fact that everyone involved seems to agree Simon's storyline is wrapped, it doesn't seem like Regé-Jean will be recast like he recently suggested!



