 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
By
Web Desk

'Echoes' mystery thriller official tailor releases on Netflix: Deets Inside

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

Echoes mystery thriller official tailor releases on Netflix: Deets Inside
'Echoes' mystery thriller official tailor releases on Netflix: Deets Inside

Echoes, a mystery thriller series tailor, is officially releasing on Netflix.

The upcoming psychological thriller Echoes limited series will be streaming from 19 August.

Echoes is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret. Leni and Gina have been quietly switching lives since they were young, ending in a double life as adults.

They share two homes, two husbands, and a child, but when one of the sisters goes missing, their carefully orchestrated existence is upended.


Cast:

  • Michelle Monaghan
  • Matt Bomer
  • Daniel Sunjata
  • Ali Stroker
  • Karen Robinson
  • Rosanny Zayas
  • Michael O’Neill
  • Celia Weston
  • Gable Swanlund
  • Tyner Rushing
  • Hazel and Ginger Mason
  • Alise Willis
  • Maddie Nichols


A mystery thriller series is created, written, and executive produced by Vanessa Gazy. Brian Yorkey and Quinton Peeples serve as executive producers and co-showrunners.


Check out the Trailer:



More From Entertainment:

Constance Wu returns to Instagram, much to the surprise of her fans: Photo

Constance Wu returns to Instagram, much to the surprise of her fans: Photo
Shakira offers to share kids’ custody with ex Gerard Pique: Report

Shakira offers to share kids’ custody with ex Gerard Pique: Report
Thomas Markle using Tom Bower to 'promote' hateful Meghan narrative

Thomas Markle using Tom Bower to 'promote' hateful Meghan narrative
BTS’s Jin, Lee Sang Yeob papped at VIP Screening Of ‘Emergency Declaration'

BTS’s Jin, Lee Sang Yeob papped at VIP Screening Of ‘Emergency Declaration'
Prince Andrew BBC interview 'hangs over' like a 'nightmare' for royals

Prince Andrew BBC interview 'hangs over' like a 'nightmare' for royals
Meghan Markle refused to 'reconcile' with father over 'unrealistic' Charles request

Meghan Markle refused to 'reconcile' with father over 'unrealistic' Charles request
Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner call out Instagram for being too similar to TikTok

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner call out Instagram for being too similar to TikTok

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo daze fans at Dior event: 'Otherworldly physicals!'

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo daze fans at Dior event: 'Otherworldly physicals!'

Latest

view all