'Echoes' mystery thriller official tailor releases on Netflix: Deets Inside

Echoes mystery thriller official trailer releases on Netflix

Echoes, a mystery thriller series tailor, is officially releasing on Netflix.

The upcoming psychological thriller Echoes limited series will be streaming from 19 August.



Echoes is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret. Leni and Gina have been quietly switching lives since they were young, ending in a double life as adults.

They share two homes, two husbands, and a child, but when one of the sisters goes missing, their carefully orchestrated existence is upended.





Cast:



Michelle Monaghan

Matt Bomer

Daniel Sunjata

Ali Stroker

Karen Robinson

Rosanny Zayas

Michael O’Neill

Celia Weston

Gable Swanlund

Tyner Rushing

Hazel and Ginger Mason

Alise Willis

Maddie Nichols





A mystery thriller series is created, written, and executive produced by Vanessa Gazy. Brian Yorkey and Quinton Peeples serve as executive producers and co-showrunners.







