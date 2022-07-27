'Echoes' mystery thriller official tailor releases on Netflix: Deets Inside

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022
Echoes, a mystery thriller series tailor, is officially releasing on Netflix.
The upcoming psychological thriller Echoes limited series will be streaming from 19 August.
Echoes is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret. Leni and Gina have been quietly switching lives since they were young, ending in a double life as adults.
They share two homes, two husbands, and a child, but when one of the sisters goes missing, their carefully orchestrated existence is upended.
A mystery thriller series is created, written, and executive produced by Vanessa Gazy. Brian Yorkey and Quinton Peeples serve as executive producers and co-showrunners.