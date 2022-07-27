Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael officially call it quits after two years

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael split up after calling off their engagement just two weeks ago

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael, who began dating in late 2019, have broken up a little more than two weeks after news broke that they had called off their engagement, multiple sources confirm to E! News.



After the couple called off their engagement for the second time, a source told E! News that despite the break up, they remained in a committed relationship.

"They are together working through the tough times," the insider said, adding that "a series of significant" obstacles prevented them from tying the knot including public pressure and the coronavirus pandemic.

However fans did see the breakup coming after the former couple’s rocky past few months, they hit a bump in the road earlier this year when Amanda accused Paul of relapsing.

The pair got into a verbal dispute which resulted in the Hairspray alum kicking Paul out of her house and calling the police on him.

She alleged she found “crack cocaine” in his possession — though she later apologized after his drug test was “clean.”