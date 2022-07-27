BTS’s J-Hope smashes record as solo artist at Billboard 200

On 25 July Billboard announced that J-hope’s Jack In The Box debuted at No.17 in the Top 200 chart for Billboard’s weekly Most Popular album ranking in the United States.

BTS’s J-Hope has set a record for the Highest Billboard 200 Entry and has become the 1st Korean Solo Act with 2 Top 40 Albums



In 2018 mixtape Hope World debuted at No. 63 and climbed all the way up to No. 38, so Jack In The Box makes his second, but highest entry at Billboard Top 200.

The album’s title track Arson comes at No. 2 on this week’s top-selling songs list. Arson also makes its debut on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 96, scoring J-Hope his third solo entry after Chicken Noodle Soup and his Jack In The Box pre-release single MORE.