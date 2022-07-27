Nicole Shanahan breaks silence on romantic affair with Elon Musk

The estranged wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Nicole Shanahan has finally reacted to the claims she had romantic affair with billionaire Elon Musk.



Nicole denied the claims through her lawyer.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, Nicole’s attorney Bryan Freedman says, 'Make no mistake, any suggestion that Nicole had an affair with Elon Musk is not only an outright lie but also defamatory.'

Bryan Freedman statement comes two days after the Tesla chief had dismissed the report of affair with Nicole and rift with Brin.

He had tweeted, “Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."

The Wall Street Journal, citing unidentified sources, had reported the Tesla chief had engaged in a brief affair with Shanahan.

The paper said the affair prompted Brin to file for divorce from Shanahan earlier this year and ended the tech billionaires' long friendship.