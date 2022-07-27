ATEEZ rolling out performance for 'Guerrilla' in the new teaser

ATEEZ's second teaser for the upcoming title tune, Guerrilla has been released.



A performance preview video for Guerrilla by ATEEZ has been released, and it's provided with some context for the upcoming title track on THE WORLD EP.1: MOVEMENT.

ATEEZ has been successful in building up interest in their reappearance with each new teaser.

While the previous teaser opened with a classical music piece that was soothing and tranquil before revealing its enormous plot twist, but the new teaser starts out by going from zero to one hundred right away.

THE WORLD EP.1: MOVEMENT has sold over 1.1 million copies in pre-orders, breaking a previous record for the KQ Entertainment boy band.

According to ATEEZ's agency, which also made the announcement on July 24.

With their seventh mini album, ZERO: FEVER Part.3, that released in 2021, ATEEZ set a previous record of almost 810,000 copies, which has already been surpassed by the forthcoming album.

Additionally, THE WORLD EP.1: MOVEMENT has surpassed 1 million pre-orders, making it the first album by ATEEZ to do so.