Wednesday Jul 27 2022
PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh arrested from Jamshoro

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh addresses a press conference in Karachi, on March 25, 2022. — APP
  • ACE arrests Haleem Adil Sheikh in property case.
  • Sheikh arrested from ACE office in Jamshoro.
  • This is second time this month that he has been arrested.

KARACHI: The Anti-corruption Establishment, Sindh (ACE) Wednesday arrested Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh in a property transfer case, sources told Geo News.

The PTI leader went to the anti-corruption's office in Jamshoro to record his statement in a case pertaining to allegedly raising a loan from a bank on the basis of fake property documents.

The institution, as he recorded the statement in the office of Deputy Director ACE Zeeshan Memon, arrested him, according to sources.

This is the second time this month that the ACE has arrested Sheikh in the case.

The ACE had arrested Sheikh on July 6 from Lahore, but later, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ruled the detention of the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly to be "unlawful" and granted him protective bail. 

SC's decision upholds constitution and the law: Imran Khan

Explainer: What is governor’s rule and is Punjab moving towards it?

Govt warns of governor's rule in Punjab after SC removes Hamza Shahbaz

WATCH: Cop scares journalists off with pistol as Dua Zahra enters Karachi court

Health minister issues instructions after WHO imposes global emergency on monkeypox

PTI rejoicing like Elahi was part of party since childhood: Reham Khan

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif for early election

Episode 4 review: In ‘Deemak’, Team Muhafiz spoil another sinister plot hatched by Rawka

A chronology of Pervez Elahi and predecessors: facts and background

COVID-19 positivity rate nears 4% in Pakistan

PTI general secretary Asad Umar’s Twitter account hacked

In late night ceremony, President Arif Alvi administers oath to Pervez Elahi as CM Punjab

