Kim Kardashian wants things with Ye ‘sorted out’ before having kids with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian wants peace between her ex-husband Kanye West and beau Pete Davidson before moving in with the comedian and having kids.



The reality TV star is reportedly planning “peace talks” with her former flame and boyfriend five months after the rapper publically said that Davidson would never meet his kids.

Previously, the rapper posted multiple threats towards the former Saturday Night Live star on his Instagram and even showed killing a claymation version of Davidson in his Eazy music video.

But things seems to have cool down between the two as West, officially known as Ye, haven’t posted anything regarding Davidson even after he met his kid Saint last month.

"Kanye has stuck to his promise that he'd stop trash-talking Kim and Pete's relationship, and that's gone a long way to softening her attitude towards him, as well as giving her hope for the future," an insider told Heat Magazine.

The source even claimed that the All of the Lights hit-maker wishes the Skims founder "nothing but the best" and things have notably improved between them.

Now, The Kardashians star is said to be “praying” that things remain cool between the rapper and the Big Time Adolescence actor and Ye stays true to his word.

The insider went on to say that Kardashian and Davidson are planning to “move in together” and "focus on having a baby" but not before the situation with Kanye is "sorted first.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West, with whom she shares four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, in February 2021, after seven years of marriage.