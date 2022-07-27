 
Candace Cameron Bure clears the air after Jojo Siwa brands her 'rudest celeb'

Candace Cameron Bure has spoken out about her feud with JoJo Siwa, who named her the "rudest celebrity" she's ever met in a recent TikTok video. 

In response to Jojo's allegation, Candace shared a video on Instagram to address the situation.

“Honestly I was shocked when I saw the TikTok on Sunday and had no idea where it came from and so I immediately tried to reach out to her through a mutual friend,” Candace explained.

Making use of her Instagram account on Tuesday, July 26, the Fuller House actress revealed her conversation with the teen sensation as she shared that she'd apologized to Jojo for being rude to her.

Candace claimed Jojo didn’t want to tell her what had happened all those years ago because she “felt bad,” especially after they had such a great time together on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019.

However, Candace eventually found out that she had declined a photograph with an 11-year-old Jojo at the Fuller House premiere but then snapped pictures with other people, which hurt her feelings at the time.

Recalling the conversation, Candace said, “She goes, ‘I get it now as an adult when you’re on the red carpet and everything’s happening and you’re being pulled in different directions, but at that time I was 11,’ and I go, ‘I broke your 11-year-old heart.’ …Ugh. I feel crummy. Jojo, I’m so sorry.”

Candace said that Jojo assured her once again it wasn’t a huge issue with her now, but Candace continued to express her sorrow over the situation. “Please, no. Especially as a mom, it breaks my heart that I made you feel that way.

