Wednesday Jul 27 2022
Meghan Markle ‘forcing edits’ on Prince Harry: ‘He’s struggling’

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

Meghan Markle has reportedly been accused of pressuring Prince Harry over his memoir.

A source close to Heat Magazine made this revelation during their interview.

The inside source was quoted saying, “Meghan is urging him to tell his truth and not hide what really happened, but he's worried sick it will lead to a new war with the royals – one he'll never be able to come back from.”

The inside also went on to explain that Prince Harry is currently “caught between a rock and a hard place, which is why he keeps stalling on edits."

Ultimately he "is struggling with the pressure and keeps changing his mind on what to include in the book.”

"Every passage is being revised again and again. Harry keeps remembering new things he wants to include, and then suddenly panics about toning down certain anecdotes."

All of this has reportedly “been going on like this for months, and with the print date looming, he has to make a decision to officially put it on hold or pull the trigger and hope for the best.”

