Keke Palmer to host a new video series on ‘Metaverse’

Keke Palmer to host a new video series on the ‘Metaverse’

Nope star Keke Palmer has recently been appointed by Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta to host their new show Are We There Yet.



According to The New York Post, the Alice actress would meet and interact with “creators, educators and experts to find out where the metaverse stands now and what’s coming in the future in this video series”.

On Tuesday, Meta’s VP Vishal Shah was invited as the first guest in the first episode.

In this episode, the Hustlers star could be seen sitting with Shah behind the wheel of a car who explained metaverse to be “the next phase of the internet”.

“The main difference between the internet we use today and the next phase is that we can feel like we are there with other people in a way we can’t feel in our digital experiences today,” he explained.

Palmer asked, “Could I reconstruct the Titanic, sail past an iceberg and scream, ‘Not this time, suckers!’?”

“You can do a version of that now,” Shah responds.

Reportedly, Meta also launched a VR experience before the premiere of Nope movie.

Watch the episode here:



