Wednesday Jul 27 2022
Victoria Beckham ‘disappointed’ with Brooklyn after Superdry dropped him

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

Victoria Beckham is reportedly disappointed with eldest son Brooklyn Beckham after Superdry ended their £1 million contract with him.

The former Spice Girls is said to be embarrassed after high street fashion label dropped the model as their brand ambassador as it has been claimed that Victoria helped secure the brand deal.

“She pulled a lot of strings to get him his Superdry gig. It was supposed to help build his profile [...] so he could start building a future for himself,” an insider told Heat Magazine.

The source revealed that Brooklyn “reportedly said no to various shoots and campaign” that Superdry had asked for, because “it didn't suit his schedule.”

It is “upsetting” for the fashion designer that every venture that Brooklyn’s ever tried “has fizzled out,” the insider said regarding the 23-year-old’s previous attempts at cooking, photography and playing football.

“Victoria and David worked so hard to get where they are and it's such a disappointment to see Brooklyn throwing away these opportunities,” the source added.

The media outlet claimed that Victoria tried to explain to Brooklyn that he has to work his way up in this industry but he would not listen to her advice.

The insider further alleged that David Beckham’s oldest son did not want the Superdry deal and instead wanted to work with Gucci and accused Victoria “of pushing him into it.”

“Of course, Victoria now feels guilty for attempting to help in the first place and is trying to take a step back. But it's really hard for her and David to watch,” the insider noted.

However, a source close to Victoria told Daily Mail that she was not “involved in getting the deal for Brooklyn so there’s no truth to this story.”

This comes after Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz told Tatler Magazine that her beloved husband turns to her billionaire father Nelson Peltz for business advice.


