ENHYPEN crowned No.1 in shell shocking move

ENHYPEN crowned No.1 in Oricon's Weekly album chart

For the fourth time in a row ENHYPEN’s album has capped in Oricon’s weekly Album Chart.

In Addition to this, they are the second foreign act in history with the most #1 hits.

MANIFESTO: DAY 1 is ENHYPEN’s fourth consecutive album to top the Japanese Music chart following BORDER: CARNIVAL, DIMENSION: DILEMMA, and DIMENSION: ANSWER.

Soompi reveals, “The only other foreign artists to have ever achieved the feat to date are Mariah Carey, TWICE, SEVENTEEN, TXT, and BTS.”

Earlier this month, ENHYPEN also topped the iTunes Top Albums chart and Line Music’s real-time chart in Japan with MANIFESTO: DAY 1 and its title track Future Perfect (Pass the MIC) respectively.

At the moment, ENHYPEN has cancelled their music show appearances for the week after three members Heeseung, Jake, and Jay were diagnosed with COVID-19.