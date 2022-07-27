 
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
Shakira drops jaws in lavender beachwear while enjoying with sons in Mexico

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

Shakira turned heads with her gorgeous appearance while on beach vacation with kids, Sasha and Milan, at beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The Waka Waka hit-maker flaunted her curves in a lavender crop top and shorts while enjoying her peaceful time away from on-going custody battle of her boys with Gerard Pique.

The Colombian singer had no-make up as she showed off her glowing flawless skin while her kids played around in the sand per pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail


Picture Credits: Daily Mail


Picture Credits: Daily Mail

This comes after Spanish media outlet Marca claimed that the former flames had a meeting recently to figure things out regarding their separation.

The exes decided to work things out without going through a lengthy legal procedure which will save them from the media scrutiny as well, the publication shared.

Shakira, who previously wanted to take full responsibility of her kids, has offered to share custody with the footballer but still want to take them to Miami with her according to the media outlet.

