 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Casey Wilson on intimate scenes with Sam Asghari: ‘sometimes God puts you in a time and place’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

Casey Wilson on intimate scenes with Sam Asghari: ‘sometimes God puts you in a time and place’
Casey Wilson on intimate scenes with Sam Asghari: ‘sometimes God puts you in a time and place’

Actress Casey Wilson has recently talked about working with Sam Asghari as she made it her mission not to probe him on his romance with none other than Britney Spears.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show on Monday, the Happy Endings star described the difficulty of working with the singer’s beau, who is now her husband, at the height of the “Free Britney” movement.

Asghari, an actor in his own right, appeared in three episodes of Showtime’s hit series Black Monday alongside Wilson.

“We really love Britney and wanted her freed desperately,” Wilson told hosts Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham. “We wanted to be just obviously appropriate and not ask the thousands of questions that we had.”

To avoid asking questions she’ll later regret, Wilson said she opted for a slightly unconventional approach.

“We were like, ‘Let’s pretend we’re aliens who have just come down to Earth. We don’t even know what music is,'” she said. “‘Like, we’re not of that world. We’re thespians.'”

Wilson filmed a bold scene with Asghari for the show’s season 3 premiere.

“Sometimes God puts you in a time and a place,” Wilson added. “You’re the chosen one amid Free Britney.”

The #FreeBritney movement launched in early 2019 following online speculation that Britney was being held in a mental health facility against her will — which she later verified in dramtic court testimony last June.

The pop icon was famously freed from her conservatorship on Nov. 12 after 13 years of being under the control of her father, Jamie Spears.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William asked to take Prince George and Princess Charlotte to a very special event

Prince William asked to take Prince George and Princess Charlotte to a very special event
Shakira drops jaws in lavender beachwear while enjoying with sons in Mexico

Shakira drops jaws in lavender beachwear while enjoying with sons in Mexico

A$AP Rocky sets summer fashion goals in colourful beanie and pink track pants

A$AP Rocky sets summer fashion goals in colourful beanie and pink track pants
Engin Altan Duzyatan thanks fans for sweet birthday wishes

Engin Altan Duzyatan thanks fans for sweet birthday wishes
Meghan Markle once faced 'mortifying snub' from Hollywood A-lister Emma Watson

Meghan Markle once faced 'mortifying snub' from Hollywood A-lister Emma Watson
Brooklyn Beckham snubs yacht vacation with parents to spend time with Nicola’s family

Brooklyn Beckham snubs yacht vacation with parents to spend time with Nicola’s family
Shawn Mendes cuts dapper figure in all-black outfit as he grabs coffee in LA

Shawn Mendes cuts dapper figure in all-black outfit as he grabs coffee in LA
ENHYPEN crowned No.1 in shell shocking move

ENHYPEN crowned No.1 in shell shocking move
Victoria Beckham ‘disappointed’ with Brooklyn after Superdry dropped him

Victoria Beckham ‘disappointed’ with Brooklyn after Superdry dropped him

Prince Charles’ reputation ‘damaged beyond repair’ from Netflix

Prince Charles’ reputation ‘damaged beyond repair’ from Netflix
Keke Palmer to host a new video series on ‘Metaverse’

Keke Palmer to host a new video series on ‘Metaverse’
Prince Harry’s ‘truth’ too important ‘to throw in the bin’: ‘Know’s the upset’

Prince Harry’s ‘truth’ too important ‘to throw in the bin’: ‘Know’s the upset’

Latest

view all