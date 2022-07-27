Casey Wilson on intimate scenes with Sam Asghari: ‘sometimes God puts you in a time and place’

Actress Casey Wilson has recently talked about working with Sam Asghari as she made it her mission not to probe him on his romance with none other than Britney Spears.



Appearing on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show on Monday, the Happy Endings star described the difficulty of working with the singer’s beau, who is now her husband, at the height of the “Free Britney” movement.

Asghari, an actor in his own right, appeared in three episodes of Showtime’s hit series Black Monday alongside Wilson.

“We really love Britney and wanted her freed desperately,” Wilson told hosts Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham. “We wanted to be just obviously appropriate and not ask the thousands of questions that we had.”

To avoid asking questions she’ll later regret, Wilson said she opted for a slightly unconventional approach.

“We were like, ‘Let’s pretend we’re aliens who have just come down to Earth. We don’t even know what music is,'” she said. “‘Like, we’re not of that world. We’re thespians.'”

Wilson filmed a bold scene with Asghari for the show’s season 3 premiere.

“Sometimes God puts you in a time and a place,” Wilson added. “You’re the chosen one amid Free Britney.”

The #FreeBritney movement launched in early 2019 following online speculation that Britney was being held in a mental health facility against her will — which she later verified in dramtic court testimony last June.

The pop icon was famously freed from her conservatorship on Nov. 12 after 13 years of being under the control of her father, Jamie Spears.