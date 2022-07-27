 
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
Prince William, Kate Middleton making ‘important’ changes to monarchy

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly intent on making small but ‘important’ changes to the monarchy to ensure that the Royal Family evolves with time, reported Express UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have reportedly taken on ‘huge amounts of responsibility’ to change the monarchy as the Queen’s reign nears its end, said Charlie Lankston, assistant editor at Daily Mail.

As per Lankston: “William and Kate are not acting as though they are already the leaders of the monarchy but they are taking on a huge amount of responsibility.”

He added: “And not just in terms of public engagements but also in terms of the way in which the monarchy is run. They are making small but very important changes opening up the monarchy to a more modern point of view.”

“Not perhaps in a way that is noticeable every single day but bit by bit they have helped the monarchy to evolve. In a way that has helped them to embrace new traditions and to maintain the important heritage of the past,” Lankston continued.

He further said: “But at the same time, they are saying: ‘A few of the things we used to do are seen as being very stuffy. They are very stuffy. Here are ways we can maintain the tradition behind these things without making it look like we are completely ignorant to what the rest of the world is doing and how they are living.’”


