ICC Test rankings: Fahad Mustafa praises Babar Azam

Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam (right) andactor Fahad Mustafa. — Twitter/File

Actor Fahad Mustafa was all praises for Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam after the batter was ranked among the top three batters in Test cricket.

Azam moved up in the Test rankings as the International Cricket Council (ICC) issued fresh rankings Wednesday, placing him on the third spot.

While Azam already holds top billing in both white-ball formats, he is yet to reach the summit at the Test level and still trails England's Joe Root.

Root remains clear at the top of the Test list, but Babar rose one spot to third overall and to a career-high rating of 874 points on the back of his tremendous century in the opening Test of Pakistan's ongoing series against Sri Lanka in Galle.

In response, Mustafa said: "Kya baat hai (amazing)".

Babar scored almost 55% of Pakistan's first-innings runs during that Test, with the right-hander contributing 119 runs to a team score of 218 that ultimately helped the side keep in touch with Sri Lanka's first innings total of 222.

The in-form captain wasn't the only Pakistan player to make an eye-catching move on the latest rankings, with star pacer Shaheen Afridi also jumping up a spot on the list for Test bowlers.



Afridi picked up four wickets during the first innings of that Test against Sri Lanka and that catapulted him in front of India quick Jasprit Bumrah and into third on the bowler rankings