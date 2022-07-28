 
Thursday Jul 28 2022
Chris Rock jokes about Will Smith's slap in latest performance with Kevin Hart

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

Chris Rock jokes about Will Smiths slap in latest performance with Kevin Hart

Chris Rock refuses to talk about the Oscars incident which saw Will Smith slap him in front of the audience, but continues to joke about it.

US Weekly reported that during a stand-up show on Sunday alongside Kevin Hart , Rock said, "I'm not a victim, motherf---er."

The comedian was slapped by Will Smith for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

"Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face," Rock was quoted as saying by the publication.

"Yeah, that s--- hurt, motherf---er. … But I shook that s--- off and went to work the next day … I don't go to the hospital for a paper cut."

Although Will Smith has apologized to Chris Rock, the comedian has avoided saying that he has forgiven him.

