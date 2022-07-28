‘Arrogant’ Meghan Markle blasted for ‘staggering hubris’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has come under fire and has been accused of possessing ‘arrogance’ and a ‘staggering hubris’ that destroyed her chances with the British Royal Family, as well as those of Archie and Lilibet.



Royal commentator and expert Nile Gardiner made this shocking allegation.

He issued the allegation in response to Tom Bower’s claim about Meghan not being able to “under why she wasn’t more important.”

He took to Twitter to deliver his piece and accused the Duchess of Sussex of being ‘arrogant’ with ‘hubris’.

He wrote, “The arrogance and hubris on display from Meghan Markle is simply staggering.”

He even offered a nod to author Tom Bower in the later half of his tweet and wrote, “Meghan Markle left the UK for Hollywood because she 'couldn't understand why she wasn't more important'.”