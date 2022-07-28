 
pakistan
Thursday Jul 28 2022
Shaniera Akram defends falling in love 'late' in life

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

Activist Shaniera Akram (left) and former Pakistan cricket star Wasim Akram. — Instagram/ iamshaniera
Activist Shaniera Akram just defended falling in love "late" in life after former Pakistani actor Noor Bukhari age-shamed film and drama star Humayun Saeed over his role in recently released film London Nahi Jaunga.

Bukhari thinks Humayun should take up "mature" roles now and that people don't fall in love at this age.

But Shaniera doesn't agree.

"From my experience, I think many incredible love stories happen a lot in the second half of life," she wrote on her Instagram story containing a screengrab of a news article on Bukhari's comment.

Shaniera Akram defends falling in love late in life

Shaniera, who is also the wife of former Pakistan cricket star Wasim Akram, said she doesn't know about what Noor said but the timing of finding love depends on "how the script is written."

"So many people haven't found their love or are still looking for it. There are many unmarried, divorced or widowed people in the world. Theirs is the true story of finding love," Shaniera wrote.

Shaniera Akram defends falling in love late in life

Shaniera and Wasim are seen as one of the most compatible and glamorous Pakistani celebrity couple's. This is both Shaniera and Wasim's second marriage. The couple has a daughter.

They married in 2013 and celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary earlier this week.

Shaniera Akram defends falling in love late in life


