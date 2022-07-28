 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 28 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS V bags 6th spot in most influential instagrammers list

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

BTS V bags 6th spot in most influential instagrammers list
BTS V bags 6th spot in most influential instagrammers list

On July 28, BTS’s V ranked No.6 in the Top Instagram Influencers in the United States list, generated by HypeAuditor.

V ran closely behind Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Kendall and Zendaya.

HypeAuditor is not only for music artist but celebrities across diverse professions like beauty,film, photography, sports, fashion, business,economy, and lifestyle.

HypeAuditor is an AI powered platform for marketing influencers.

Notably, BTS V ranked No.8 in the Top 1000 Influential Instagrammers across all countries.

Currently, V is the only male celebrity to be named in the top 10 Instagram influencers list.

V is currently coming on the variety show In The SOOP: Friendcation with his Wooga Squad members.

More From Entertainment:

‘The Crown’ plans for Queen’s death, ‘We have our Operation London Bridge’

‘The Crown’ plans for Queen’s death, ‘We have our Operation London Bridge’

Kim Tae Ri, So Ji Sub, 'Alienoid' Director Choi Dong Hoon Test Positive For COVID-19

Kim Tae Ri, So Ji Sub, 'Alienoid' Director Choi Dong Hoon Test Positive For COVID-19
Kevin Hart gives unique name to Chris Rock’s ‘gift’

Kevin Hart gives unique name to Chris Rock’s ‘gift’
Prince Harry wanted to 'walk away' before Meghan Markle 'leaves him': Insider

Prince Harry wanted to 'walk away' before Meghan Markle 'leaves him': Insider
Movies and TV shows releasing on Netlfix from July 29th 2022

Movies and TV shows releasing on Netlfix from July 29th 2022
Brad Pitt spends $40 million for historic mansion on California coast

Brad Pitt spends $40 million for historic mansion on California coast
Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2: release date & what to expect

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2: release date & what to expect
Gerard Pique proposes his settlement offer to Shakira regarding kids’ custody

Gerard Pique proposes his settlement offer to Shakira regarding kids’ custody
Former April member Jinsol joins new music agency

Former April member Jinsol joins new music agency

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez keep it casual as they visit Louvre in Paris

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez keep it casual as they visit Louvre in Paris
Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ releases cast list, trailer and more

Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ releases cast list, trailer and more

Latest

view all