BTS V bags 6th spot in most influential instagrammers list

On July 28, BTS’s V ranked No.6 in the Top Instagram Influencers in the United States list, generated by HypeAuditor.

V ran closely behind Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Kendall and Zendaya.

HypeAuditor is not only for music artist but celebrities across diverse professions like beauty,film, photography, sports, fashion, business,economy, and lifestyle.

HypeAuditor is an AI powered platform for marketing influencers.

Notably, BTS V ranked No.8 in the Top 1000 Influential Instagrammers across all countries.

Currently, V is the only male celebrity to be named in the top 10 Instagram influencers list.

V is currently coming on the variety show In The SOOP: Friendcation with his Wooga Squad members.