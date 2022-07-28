 
Daniel Radcliffe set to portray ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic in biopic: Details

Daniel Radcliffe is set to star as the famous parody musician Al Yankovic in 'Weird Al' and fans cannot wait

Daniel Radcliffe's latest role will see him stepping into the shoes of the famous parody musician Al Yankovic in the film Weird Al.

Along with Radcliffe, the film also stars Evan Rachel Wood as the pop icon Madonna, whose song Like A Virgin was parodied by Weird Al in the song Like A Surgeon.

The film will also presumably feature actors playing other performers whose work was parodied, like Michael Jackson, but no actors have been announced for any other musicians.

In 2010, Funny or Die produced a trailer for a fake film called Weird: The Al Yankovic Story which starred Breaking Bad star, Aaron Paul as Weird Al.

The director of the short trailer, Eric Appel has returned to direct this new film, twelve years later, and the new film is roughly based on that trailer. Weird Al himself wrote the film, alongside the director Eric Appel.

Radcliffe portrays the rebellious Yankovic, who grew up in a family with an unconventional upbringing where playing the accordion was a sin, on his meteoric rise to fame and superstardom.

The movie will be available to stream on The Roku Channel this fall.



