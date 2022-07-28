Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez talks of celebrity status after Amber heard case

Johnny Depp’s legal defence attorney Camille Vasquez sheds light on her celebrity status after winning the Amber Heard defamation case.



The lawyer made these admissions while speaking to Gayle King in a teaser episode for CBS Mornings.

There, she addressed the emotions that followed her case against Amber heard, on behalf of the Pirates actor. She also dished over the importance of having a woman on the team, given the nature of the case.

It was there that she claimed, “It was important to have a woman on the team.”

Especially since “This case called for a woman's perspective and I was the lucky person chosen to do this job.”

At this point, King even interrupted the lawyer and asked if the opportunity to work with Depp came with ‘luck’ and asked “Do you feel lucky? Is lucky the word?”

Vasquez “I think so, yeah, I think hard work and luck - you can't underestimate there was a combination there.”

“Of course, it's a tremendous amount of hours, but it's also a little bit of luck, and it's not a job that I took lightly.”