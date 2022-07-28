 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez talks of celebrity status after Amber heard case

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez talks of celebrity status after Amber heard case
Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez talks of celebrity status after Amber heard case

Johnny Depp’s legal defence attorney Camille Vasquez sheds light on her celebrity status after winning the Amber Heard defamation case.

The lawyer made these admissions while speaking to Gayle King in a teaser episode for CBS Mornings.

There, she addressed the emotions that followed her case against Amber heard, on behalf of the Pirates actor. She also dished over the importance of having a woman on the team, given the nature of the case.

It was there that she claimed, “It was important to have a woman on the team.”

Especially since “This case called for a woman's perspective and I was the lucky person chosen to do this job.”

At this point, King even interrupted the lawyer and asked if the opportunity to work with Depp came with ‘luck’ and asked “Do you feel lucky? Is lucky the word?”

Vasquez “I think so, yeah, I think hard work and luck - you can't underestimate there was a combination there.”

“Of course, it's a tremendous amount of hours, but it's also a little bit of luck, and it's not a job that I took lightly.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Garner, John Miller bringing their families closer amid serious romance

Jennifer Garner, John Miller bringing their families closer amid serious romance

Prince Harry 'worried sick' his memoir could spark endless 'war' with royal family

Prince Harry 'worried sick' his memoir could spark endless 'war' with royal family
TikTok star Jordan Turpin opens up about foster care trauma: ‘It’s very scary’

TikTok star Jordan Turpin opens up about foster care trauma: ‘It’s very scary’
‘Extremely shaken:’ Jason Momoa recovers from head-on motorcycle crash

‘Extremely shaken:’ Jason Momoa recovers from head-on motorcycle crash
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck did not sign prenup before tying the knot: Source

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck did not sign prenup before tying the knot: Source
Selena Gomez joins best friend for viral ‘He's a 10 but…' TikTok challenge

Selena Gomez joins best friend for viral ‘He's a 10 but…' TikTok challenge
Johnny Depp wins hearts as he clicks pics, signs autographs for fans in France

Johnny Depp wins hearts as he clicks pics, signs autographs for fans in France

Gwyneth Paltrow leaves Hailey Bieber baffled as quips about sleeping with Stephen Baldwin

Gwyneth Paltrow leaves Hailey Bieber baffled as quips about sleeping with Stephen Baldwin
Prince Harry’s security bid 'drowning' the public nearly £100 in legal bills

Prince Harry’s security bid 'drowning' the public nearly £100 in legal bills
Ben Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner makes rare revelation about her childhood

Ben Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner makes rare revelation about her childhood
Brad Pitt reveals he loves watching THIS creative show

Brad Pitt reveals he loves watching THIS creative show
Prince Harry’s ‘outright criticism’ comes under fire: report

Prince Harry’s ‘outright criticism’ comes under fire: report

Latest

view all