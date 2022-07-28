 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s ‘bitter reaction’ over Meghan Markle rejection laid bare

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry reportedly had a majorly ‘bitter reaction’ to the ‘provocation’ he received when Meghan Markle was rejected by royals.

Earl Spencer elicited a bitter reaction from Prince Harry when he rejected Meghan Markle’s marriage.

At the time, he warned the Duke against the relationship and ended up “provoking a bitter reaction”.

Tom Bower detailed that event in his book titled, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors.

He wrote, “By then, Harry had introduced Meghan to Diana’s two sisters, Jane and Sarah, and her best friend Julia Samuel.”

“Harry assumed that Diana’s family and friends would see a similarity between Diana and his fiancée. Both, he said, shared the same problems.”

“He was disappointed. No one agreed that his vulnerable mother had anything in common with his girlfriend.

“More discomforting for him, they thought Meghan would not fit in with the Royal Family,” Mr Bower added.

“Their unease was voiced by Charles Spencer, Diana’s brother. At William’s request, Spencer weighed in. Three times married, Spencer cautioned his nephew to reconsider his haste towards marriage. His advice provoked a bitter reaction.”

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner makes rare revelation about her childhood

Ben Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner makes rare revelation about her childhood
Brad Pitt reveals he loves watching THIS creative show

Brad Pitt reveals he loves watching THIS creative show
True Thompson channels classy ‘lady’ look in new snaps from her private jet

True Thompson channels classy ‘lady’ look in new snaps from her private jet

Lamar Odom jokes Khloe Kardashian could’ve hollered at him for another baby

Lamar Odom jokes Khloe Kardashian could’ve hollered at him for another baby
Zayn Malik flaunts pink hair in rare social media post

Zayn Malik flaunts pink hair in rare social media post
Gwyneth Paltrow gets candid about the struggles of nepotism kids in Hollywood

Gwyneth Paltrow gets candid about the struggles of nepotism kids in Hollywood
Meghan Markle worried ‘Revenge’ book is ‘just the tip of the iceberg’

Meghan Markle worried ‘Revenge’ book is ‘just the tip of the iceberg’
Lizzo gives THIS adorable reaction after Harry Styles sends her flowers

Lizzo gives THIS adorable reaction after Harry Styles sends her flowers
Joey King feels lucky to work with Brad Pitt in ‘Bullet Train’

Joey King feels lucky to work with Brad Pitt in ‘Bullet Train’
Madonna stops 'misogynistic men' from making her 'extraordinary' biopic

Madonna stops 'misogynistic men' from making her 'extraordinary' biopic
Hilaria Baldwin shares adorable verbal exchange with son: Photo

Hilaria Baldwin shares adorable verbal exchange with son: Photo
Bradley Cooper, Huma Abedin ‘got along’ well on first date: ‘Going the distance'

Bradley Cooper, Huma Abedin ‘got along’ well on first date: ‘Going the distance'

Latest

view all