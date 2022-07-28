 
Brad Pitt reveals he loves watching THIS creative show

Brad Pitt recently admitted he had watched every season of The Great Pottery Throw Down show in latest interview.

According to Independent, the Fury star revealed he’s an ardent fan of the British reality show.

Reportedly, Brad along with his upcoming movie co-stars Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, were asked what they should be doing on the show when they “want to watch things explode”.

Henry mentioned that he watched Great British Bake Off in the UK.

“Let me tell you something because when those souffles explode, man, you watch some stuff go down,” said the Atlanta star.

To which The Lost City actor added, “If we’re going that route, I’m going The Great Pottery Throw Down.”

Henry responded excitedly, “Brad, how have we never talked about this?!”

“Seen every season,” confessed the Spy Game star while he also showed admiration for the host Keith Brymer Jones.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Brad will next be seen in Bullet Train, which also features joey King and Sandra Bullock in the lead roles. The action movie is slated to release on August 5. 

