‘Extremely shaken:’ Jason Momoa recovers from head-on motorcycle crash

Hollywood star Jason Momoa is reportedly shaken up after his terrifying head-on crash with a motorcycle over the weekend.

According to Us Weekly, a source revealed he's ‘recovering well’ following the near-death incident.

‘He’s still extremely shaken up by the trauma of it all,’ adding that the Game of Thrones star, 42, ‘knows he’s lucky to be alive.’

Momoa is ‘grateful he got away relatively unscathed and that the other driver is OK too,’ the source further told the outlet.

The Aquaman actor was involved in a crash on Sunday, in Los Angeles that left him unharmed, according to the incident report.

Momoa was driving on Old Topanga Road when another motorist crossed over the double yellow lines and ran into his 1970 Oldsmobile.

The 21-year-old driver was ejected from the bike during the collision. He was treated for minor injuries at nearby Northridge Hospital, per the California Highway Patrol.

The accident is currently under investigation.