Thursday Jul 28 2022
Queen and Kate Middleton have an inside joke about Princess Charlotte

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

The Queen is said to share an inside joke with Kate Middleton about her daughter Princess Charlotte
The Queen is said to share an inside joke with Kate Middleton about her daughter Princess Charlotte.

According to Cambridge News, Kate revealed during a royal engagement earlier that Princess Charlotte is really the one who is ‘in charge’ as she grows up, a joke that Queen Elizabeth is also in on.

As per reports, Kate’s revelation was corroborated by a mother who had a chance to speak to the Duchess of Cambridge.

The mum revealed: “She (Kate) said that Charlotte is growing up really fast. She is the one in charge. We have both got 2-year-olds and they are ruling the roost.”

“It was a bit of a mummy chat. She said they are both becoming really good friends, Prince George and Princess Charlotte,” the woman added.

The Queen also commented on Charlotte at a school engagement in 2019 where she asked a young girl if she ‘looked after’ her youngest sibling at school, to which the little girl’s mother said: “It’s the other way around.”

To this, the monarch notably remarked: “It's like that with Charlotte and George.”

