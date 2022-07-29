 
entertainment
Friday Jul 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' takes off in Hollywood

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 29, 2022

Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon takes off in Hollywood

Game of Thrones is back in the form of prequel House of the Dragon with an all-new cast who turned out on Wednesday to launch the show at a premiere in Los Angeles.

The new showrunners, who took over from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, are Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik.

“There’s more wealth, there’s been a half century of peace and really the big thing about this is it’s a story about a house divided. It’s about a single house tearing itself apart from within,” said Condal.

The show begins with King Viserys Targaryen played by Paddy Considine deliberating who should be his next heir - his brother Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) or his daughter Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy).

However, a third challenger for the throne arises. Olivia Cooke plays Alicent Hightower, Princess Rhaenyra’s lifelong friend, who marries the king after his wife dies in childbirth.

Cooke said she enjoyed the strained scenes between her and D’Arcy featured in the trailer. “It’s so fun for me because acting opposite Emma is like going toe-to-toe with (boxer) Mike Tyson. I love them so dearly and ... on screen it looks like we hate each other but I absolutely adore them.”

For D’Arcy, this is her biggest role to date, and she is bracing herself for sudden fame.

“I’m really excited for the show to have an audience. What that does for me in my day-to-day, I can’t speak for but I’m really excited to see what people make of it,” D’Arcy said.

Rhys Ifans, who plays Alicent’s father, Ser Otto Hightower and is also the Hand of the King, said he feels positive about the show’s future.

“The performances from everyone are nothing short of exquisite and now it’s just a case of waiting and seeing if it resonates with the many millions of fans and new audiences”

“House of the Dragon” begins streaming on HBO on Aug. 21.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle slammed by a TV host: 'All fed up of Meghan's truth'

Meghan Markle slammed by a TV host: 'All fed up of Meghan's truth'
Prince Charles once wanted to leave royal role behind for life in Italy, The Queen Mother stopped him

Prince Charles once wanted to leave royal role behind for life in Italy, The Queen Mother stopped him
Meghan Markle called out for 'ghosting people'

Meghan Markle called out for 'ghosting people'
New Girl alum Zooey Deschanel rejects being called ‘manic pixie dream girl’

New Girl alum Zooey Deschanel rejects being called ‘manic pixie dream girl’
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney weighs in on her financial situation

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney weighs in on her financial situation
Beyoncé fans not happy over reported leak of Renaissance album

Beyoncé fans not happy over reported leak of Renaissance album
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez says 'we just are hopeful court will uphold verdict'

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez says 'we just are hopeful court will uphold verdict'
Queen and Kate Middleton have an inside joke about Princess Charlotte

Queen and Kate Middleton have an inside joke about Princess Charlotte
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez reveals her plan and strategy to respond to Amber Heard's appeal

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez reveals her plan and strategy to respond to Amber Heard's appeal
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘don’t want war with the world’ over royal rift

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘don’t want war with the world’ over royal rift
Prince Harry thought of ‘walking away’ from Meghan Markle: Details

Prince Harry thought of ‘walking away’ from Meghan Markle: Details
Meghan Markle behind Prince Harry and Prince William’s royal rift?

Meghan Markle behind Prince Harry and Prince William’s royal rift?

Latest

view all