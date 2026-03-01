Keanu Reeves 'The Matrix 5' gets promising update two years after confirmation

Director Drew Goddard shares update about 'The Matrix 5'

Keanu Reeves popular franchise The Matrix has just received a positive update about the fifth sequel.

The 61-year-old, who is widely known to play Neo in the popular films, last featured in the 2021 Matrix Resurrections.

Even though, the last film underperformed at the box office earning only $160 million against a budget of $190, but that didn’t stop the Warner Bros. from adding another installment to the franchise.

In 2024, the initial announcement of Matrix 5 was made with Drew Goddard working on it as writer and director. Since then, there was a complete silence.

After two years of silence, the film series have received a direct update from Goddard, who has confirmed that he is working on the script.

In conversation with ScreenRant, the Project Hail Mary creator said, “I'm in my writing cave writing. I don't know how long I'll be in that writing cave, but whenever I come out, I'll have news to share."

The new sequel is going to be the first film in the franchise that will be made without any direct involvement of the Wachowski sisters.

The Matrix 4 featured the John Wick star alongside Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra, Hugo Weaving, Monica Bellucci and Erendira Ibarra.