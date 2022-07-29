 
Friday Jul 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry taking tips from Beyoncé with 'surprise' book release: Experts

Prince Harry has sparked speculations of a delay in his upcoming memoir.

The Duke of Sussex, who was set to release his book by October, did not appear on the list of the publisher's upcoming project, leading to conjecture that the book has been pushed back.

Meanwhile, Royally Us hosts Christina Garibaldi and Christine Ross predict that Harry might suddenly drop his book like Beyonce did with her memoir.

Ms Ross said: "I'm surprised we haven't seen any more details on this."

Ms Garibaldi agreed: "It is very surprising. Who knows, maybe they'll pull a Beyonce and just drop the book and that'll be it".

Ms Ross joked: "With a bunch of music videos along with it".

She added: "A publishing source told The Sun the manuscript has been finished and gone through all the legal processes', adding that "it's done and out of Harry's hands".

"It's interesting because most of the books that are coming out at the end of the year, they've had, you know, press releases and cover reveals and things like that," noted Ms Ross.

But the duo added that Harry's book is strong enough to sell itself so it is not required of him to invest in 'marketing'. 

