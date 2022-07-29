 
Prince William, Kate Middleton do not 'burden' Prince George over Kingship

Prince William and Kate Middleton ensure Prince George's royal future is not forced upon the future King.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl reveals how the Cambridges downplay their eight-year-old taking over the Crown.

Ms Nicholl told OK!: “William struggled with [knowing his destiny] when he was a young man and he's very keen George doesn’t experience that same sense of burden from an early age.

“George understands the order of succession, and he knows that one day he will be king, but he also knows that’s a long way in the future. It's not made into a big deal.”

Speaking further about Prince Geroge, Ms Nicholl added: “He’s not as outgoing or as extroverted as his sister or little brother but he seems quite comfortable taking on the few public duties he's done.

Prince George is third in line to the throne after grandfather Prince Charles and father Prince William.

