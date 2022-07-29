 
Nicki Minaj drops trailer for six-part documentary series ‘Nicki’

Music sensation Nicki Minaj treated fans with an exclusive first-look trailer of her upcoming documentary series titled Nicky on Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Super Bass crooner, 39, dropped the teaser of a six-part docuseries, featuring her life and the beginning of her career in the rap world.


Minaj released the 2-minute clip and captioned it, “Coming out SOONER THANK YOU THINK I took some time to perfect this very intimate, delicate, electrifying, inspiring body of work.”

She added, “As I decide on a home for this project, I can’t help but reflect on what I’m including in this doc. Some things are so personal, it’s scary. It’s like NOTHING you’ve seen before & I need it to be handled with care. Love you so much. Thank you for the continued support @bronstudios”

The trailer begins with a young Nicki rapping before a voice appears in the background, "You don't get a manual on how to be a famous rapper. You just learn it as you go."

