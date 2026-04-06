Dakota Johnson's mother approves of actress' romance with Role Model

Melanie Griffith has made her feelings about her daughter Dakota Johnson's new relationship very clear, and she could not be more enthusiastic.

The Working Girl actress, 68, was asked about Johnson's budding romance with singer Role Model, real name Tucker Pillsbury, in a video posted by gossip blog Deuxmoi on 5 April.

Her verdict was delivered in a single word: "Fabulous."

When pressed on whether the couple had her official blessing, Griffith was equally direct. "Of course [they] do."

Johnson, 36, and Role Model, 28, first raised eyebrows in December after being spotted getting close during a dinner outing with friends.

The following month they were seen on a PDA-filled date night in Los Angeles, leaving together hand in hand.

Most recently, the pair attended the LA stop of Paul McCartney's farewell tour on 28 March, joining a star-studded crowd that included Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie and Olivia Rodrigo.

Before Role Model, Johnson was in a long-term relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, with the pair first linked in 2017. They eventually got engaged but parted ways last year.

Role Model, meanwhile, previously dated YouTube personality Emma Chamberlain from 2020 to 2023.

With Griffith firmly in the fan club, it seems the new romance has all the support it needs at home.