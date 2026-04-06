Tom Felton surprises cast with songs on ‘They Will Kill You’ set

Tom Felton brought fun and laughter to the set of They Will Kill You, helping everyone relax during the tough filming.

The actor often carried a ukulele and would play little songs for the cast, making the serious and scary shoot feel lighter.

Tom’s co-star Heather Graham told People that Felton even sang a funny song about joining a cult, joking about the story of the movie.

She said, “He was making us all laugh,” and added that his music helped everyone feel better during long, hard days.

Lead actress Zazie Beetz got to do some very challenging scenes but Felton’s playful songs gave her and the others a break from the stress.

Graham, however, also praised him as a great actor who could bring both skill and humour to the set.

They Will Kill You is a dark horror-action movie about a woman trapped in a building run by a deadly cult.

The film premiered at SXSW 2026 and stars Patricia Arquette and Myha’la alongside Felton.

Even though the movie is intense and full of suspense, behind the cameras Felton’s music and jokes showed a lighter side of the shoot.

All of its saw the thrilling story on screen but those on set got to enjoy his fun and laughter in between takes.